Xiaomi is tight-lipped about its upcoming products but reports have claimed that it is planning to announce a new handset as early as next week, and the device we are talking about is the Redmi Note 5A. Several details, including the release date, features and price of the device have been leaked weeks after its purported packages made it to the internet.

It is reported that the Chinese smartphone maker will come up with a cheaper variant of the Redmi Note 5 with inferior specifications and it has been dubbed as the Redmi Note 5A.

According to SlashLeaks, the Redmi Note 5A will be released on August 21 (Monday), measure 153×76.2×7.59 mm in dimension and weighs 150g. It went on to say that the handset will sport a 5.5-inch HD display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocking at 1.4GHz and run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. It is also expected to feature a 13MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, a 2GB RAM, a 16GB storage, and a 3,080mAh battery.

The report went on to say that the Redmi Note 5A will come with a price tag of 999 Yuan (around $150 / Rs 9,600) besides revealing the image.

It may be mentioned that the Redmi Note 5 is expected to be priced at 1,200 Yuan (around $180 / Rs 11,500).

The Redmi Note 4, predecessor of the Redmi Note 5A, is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM model (not available in India), Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage (storage can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card). It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android Marshmallow operating system.

It also has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle field of view, and a 4,100mAh battery.