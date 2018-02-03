Buoyed by the remarkable success of the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi is apparently all set to introduce the phone's successor, dubbed the Redmi Note 5. Although the Chinese smartphone maker hasn't yet issued any official confirmation of its release, several recent leaks as well as an alleged China 3C listing suggest that the handset could be launched sooner than later.

On Friday, a new set of leaked renders, claimed to be of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, surfaced online, showing a device with extremely thin top and bottom bezels. The front of the device, therefore, reminds us of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the leaked images of the forthcoming Galaxy S9.

The back of the purported Redmi Note 5 features a vertically-placed dual-camera setup with LED flash. Below the flash light, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. While we have already seen leaked photos of the device with similar design elements before, the latest renders seem to represent a final product.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, as shown in the concept video above, is expected to feature a 5.99-inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio showed in the video is truly impressive; and if the final product does look like this, the device will definitely be a stunner.

The Redmi Note 5 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 636 CPU with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. When it comes to the cameras, the rear shooter is expected to sport a 16MP + 5MP combo while the front shooter may have an 8MP sensor.

There could also be a massive 4,100 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0, and 64GB of native storage capacity. The phone is expected to be priced at 1,499 yuan (around $237 or Rs 15,000) and is likely to be available in three colour options, including gray, black and blue.

The handset will likely run on Android Nougat-based MIUI 9, and is also expected to get Oreo soon.

As for the announcement, Xiaomi might introduce the Redmi Note 5 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress later this month.