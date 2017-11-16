Before Xiaomi could officially announce the date for the Redmi Note 5 unveiling, a reputed e-commerce firm in China has jumped the gun and kicked off the teaser campaign, hinting that the Android phone launch is just around the corner.

Popular e-retail company JD.com has listed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with a curtain on it to keep the mystery over the device's exterior body and saying it might cost a whopping ¥8,888 (approx. $1,339/€1,137/Rs 87,515). But, it is actually a placeholder, as Chinese custom reveres 8 as a very lucky number, reported Gizmo China.

Once the word got out in the media, JD.com pulled the Redmi Note 5 page off its website. Xiaomi's upcoming device is one of the eagerly awaited phones not only in China, but also in India, as it will replace the company's bestselling phone Redmi Note 4, which by the way, also helped Xiaomi become the number one smartphone brand in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to come with FullView display having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and also feature a dual-camera on the back confirming previous reports.

As per the information gathered so far, Redmi Note 5 will have a bump in the screen size from 5.5-inch (seen in Redmi Note 4) to 5.9-inch. It has to be noted, the dimension of the front-panel is likely to remain more or less the same, but the bezel will be trimmed to make more space for the display, thereby offer cinematic immersive viewing experience on the phone.

As far as the internal hardware is considered, Redmi Note 5 is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core (similar to the Moto X4), 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 4,000mAh battery, dual-camera (16MP+5MP) on the back and a decent front snapper with wide FOV (Field-Of-View).

