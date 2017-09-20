Before Xiaomi could officially launch Redmi Note 5, a tipster in China has leaked key specifications and price details of the device.

A social media user on Weibo has claimed that the Redmi Note 4 heir price will start with ¥999 RNB (approx. €127/Rs. 9,789). It is said to come with 5.5-inch full HD display having around 401 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and a feature-rich 12MP camera, TechPP reported.

On the back, it is expected to flaunt all-metal body, but the key improvement is the addition of the second camera on the back similar to the recently unveiled Mi A1 series. Redmi Note 5 is said to boast 16MP+5MP snappers with LED flash capable of offering Bokeh blur effect and full HD video recording.

It is said to be offered in three storage variants—3GB RAM +16GB storage, 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. All the models will boast 4,000mAh battery with Type C USB port.

Redmi Note 5 will be powered by Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 OS backed by 16nm (nanometer) class MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core ( 8 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores) processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.6GHz.

Like all previous models, Redmi Note 5 will be released first in China, but there is no word on specific launch timeline.

Will Redmi Note 5 come to India?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has shattered almost every record in India in terms of sale. So, it is a matter of when not whether Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 5 in the country. But, the company in all probability sell Redmi Note 5 with a different chipset other, most likely with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 for two reasons. Firstly, Xiaomi is barred from selling phones with MediaTek processor due to its long-fought battle with Ericsson over patent infringement.

Secondly, Xiaomi is unlikely to incorporate the Snapdragon 625 chip, as it is already in use in the popular Redmi Note 4 and also in Mi A1. For want of a hardware upgrade, the company is expected to use the recently unveiled Snapdragon 630 CPU series.

