Xiaomi has kickstarted 2017 announcing a slew of impressive devices in the pipeline. The company had already won the hearts of many at the CES 2017 and there is more to come.

The latest leak reveals a new Redmi Note smartphone in the offing. Successor to the highly-popular Redmi Note 4, which is finally arriving in India next week, the Redmi Note 5 is going to make the headlines sooner than later.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 reportedly passed FCC certification in the U.S., pushing the device's official launch closer. The FCC certification also revealed key details about the phone, including its price and specifications.

If the rumours are to be believed, the Redmi Note 5 will cost Rs. 10,999 for the base 32GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 64GB model. In terms of specs, the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset or a MediaTek Helio x25 deca-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM for both models. The Snapdragon variant will be released in India, while the MediaTek will be launched in China and other Asian countries.

The Redmi Note 5 reportedly packs a 5.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 and Full HD 1080p resolution. As for the camera, there is going to be a 16MP lens on the rear and an 8MP selfie snapper on the front.

The Redmi Note 5 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port. The device will also be one of the first to run Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.

Though it hasn't been mentioned, the Redmi Note 5 will come with fingerprint scanner and dual SIM support, just like its predecessor.

In comparison to Redmi Note 4, the Redmi Note 5 is superior on many levels. The Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset (for Indian market), paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM options and 16GB and 64GB storage along with microSD card options. The handset is expected to cost below Rs. 12,000 in India as it retails for ￥1199 for the high-end model and ￥899 for the base variant.