Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has already earned a great deal of recognition in the last few months it was made available in the Indian market. It was even the highest selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2017, which gave Xiaomi the much-needed boost against rivals like Samsung and others.

But Xiaomi's success stories are not limited to India. Its home country has also been favourable just the same and the company offers a wider range of devices in China. Following the success of the Redmi Note 4 in India and China, the company is already planning its successor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been making the rounds on the internet recently, and it is expected to finally make an official debut sometime this month. But before that, specs, features and live images of the phone have been leaked to build enthusiasm among fans.

A Weibo user shared series of photos of the purported Redmi Note 5 on the Chinese social networking site, revealing a square design with rounded edges. The antenna lines run along the edges of the phone, similar to iPhone 7 and OnePlus 5.

Overall, the design looks aesthetic and we couldn't miss the fingerprint scanner at the centre of the back panel along with the camera and LED flash on the top left corner. On the front, the design resembles a lot like the Redmi Note 4, complete with capacitive navigations at the bottom and a camera, speaker and a proximity sensor in a horizontal arrangement.

As for the specifications, rumours indicate the phone to have a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 16MP rear snapper and a 5MP front shooter. The handset could have different configurations to meet demands of different users. One of the models will have a Snapdragon 625 chipset while another would come with a Snapdragon 630 CPU with 3GB RAM for both.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with SD625 chip will have 16GB and 32GB storage options, priced at ¥859 (approx. Rs. 8,000) and ¥1039 (around Rs. 9,800), respectively. As for the SD630 variant, there will be 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options priced at ¥1099 (Rs 10,000 approx), ¥1199 (Rs 11,000 approx), and ¥1299 (Rs 12,000 approx), respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is also going to have the latest software, Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.0. The battery size is said to be lowered from 4,100mAh in the Redmi Note 4 to 3,680mAh in the Redmi Note 5. The downsizing could be as a result of better optimisation or simply to cut costs. We'll know for sure when Xiaomi makes the official announcement later this month. Stay tuned for updates.