While the biggest mobile phone markets, China and the US, did not favor growth in 2017, India's graph maintained an upward trend. This has welcomed more brands to focus on India. Chinese players have been quite active this year already and now we can add one more to the list.

After Honor launched Honor 9 Lite and Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 5 series in India in order to fill the premium budget smartphone space, fellow-rival Comio confirmed that it'll soon join the competition with its own smartphone featuring a dual camera and FullView display. The information comes from CEO and Director of Comio, Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, who did not reveal further specifics related to the upcoming smartphone, The Mobile Indian reported.

In the meantime, Comio launched two budget smartphones in India on Thursday. Comio S1 Lite and C2 Lite are the latest smartphones to join the company's budget offerings. These phones are targeted towards tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where budget constraints while shopping for smartphones are quite common.

Comio S1 Lite and C2 Lite fit the bill as they're priced effectively at Rs 7,499 and Rs 5,999, respectively. The company also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer Rs 2,200 cashback in the form of Rs 44 Rs 50 vouchers to be availed one at a time against recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299.

For the price, these phones offer some interesting set of features. Let's start with the Comio C2 Lite.

Display: 5-inch HD IPS display with M Wall glass protection

Rear camera: 8MP sensor with 4P lens, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash

Front camera: 5MP sensor with 3P lens, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash

CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor

RAM: 1.5GB

Storage: 16GB, expandable up to 128GB

Battery: 3,900mAh

Software: Android 7.0 Nougat-based Comio UI

Colors: Metallic Grey, Royal Black, and Sunrise Gold

Add-ons: 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM, BT, WiFi, microUSB

As for the Comio S1 Lite, here's everything you need to know:

Display: 5-inch HD IPS display with M Wall glass protection

Rear camera: 13MP sensor with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash

Fornt camera: 8MP sensor with 4P lens, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash

CPU: 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB, expandable up to 128GB

Battery: 3,050mAh

Software: Android 7.0 Nougat-based Comio UI

Colors: Ocean Blue, Royal Black, and Sunrise Gold

Add-ons: 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM, BT, WiFi, microUSB

Both phones have additional built-in apps like Freezer Application to avoid RAM constraints, Venus Browser and anti-theft feature. But none of them have a fingerprint scanner, which is surprising, considering other rivals in the same price range offer the standard biometric sensor in the phones.