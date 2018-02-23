Xiaomi, during the launch of the Redmi Note 5 Pro on February 14, announced to release Face Unlock feature via software update before the end of March. Now, the company probably overwhelmed by the first flash sale results, has rolled out the biometric scanner feature for the Redmi Note 4 successor's front-camera.

The Chinese tech giant sold over a record 3 lakh units within three minutes, making it the fastest and the biggest smartphone sale in India to date. Now, most users who are expected to get their Redmi Note 5 Pro (Hands-On REVIEW) by this weekend, will be able to update their handset to new MIUI 9.2 software series and start using Face Unlock feature from day one.

How to update your Redmi Note 5 Pro and get started with face unlock feature:

Step 1: If you get the update notification (build number: MIUI 9.2.4.0), select "yes" and download it

Step 2: Once downloaded, select "install" and follow the procedure as requested on the screen

Now, let's set up the face unlock feature

Step 1: Once the software is installed, go to Settings>> Lockscreen and password>> Add Face data (confirm your password) >> register your face

Step 2: Once registered your face, come back to Lockscreen and password>> tap 'unlock using face data' and you are good to go

[Note: Make sure you are in a well-lit room to register your face, or else the phone will ask you to repeat the procedure for lack of light]

If you haven't received the update notification, it's alright. Since the software release process is carried out in phases, it will reach all regions within a week.

Until then, users can look for OTA update manually by going to Settings>> scroll down to About phone>> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Beside the Redmi Note 5 Pro, other mid-range and budget phones, which have face unlock feature include Huawei Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite, Oppo A83 and F5 series.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5:

Models Redmi Note 5 Redmi Note 5 Pro Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 512 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP rear-side camera dual-tone LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front: 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 180g 181g Colors Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price Model 1 ( 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage ) : Rs 9,999

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage : Rs 9,999 Model 2 (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 11,999 Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 13,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 13,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi products.