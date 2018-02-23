Xiaomi, during the launch of the Redmi Note 5 Pro on February 14, announced to release Face Unlock feature via software update before the end of March. Now, the company probably overwhelmed by the first flash sale results, has rolled out the biometric scanner feature for the Redmi Note 4 successor's front-camera.
The Chinese tech giant sold over a record 3 lakh units within three minutes, making it the fastest and the biggest smartphone sale in India to date. Now, most users who are expected to get their Redmi Note 5 Pro (Hands-On REVIEW) by this weekend, will be able to update their handset to new MIUI 9.2 software series and start using Face Unlock feature from day one.
How to update your Redmi Note 5 Pro and get started with face unlock feature:
Step 1: If you get the update notification (build number: MIUI 9.2.4.0), select "yes" and download it
Step 2: Once downloaded, select "install" and follow the procedure as requested on the screen
Now, let's set up the face unlock feature
Step 1: Once the software is installed, go to Settings>> Lockscreen and password>> Add Face data (confirm your password) >> register your face
Step 2: Once registered your face, come back to Lockscreen and password>> tap 'unlock using face data' and you are good to go
[Note: Make sure you are in a well-lit room to register your face, or else the phone will ask you to repeat the procedure for lack of light]
If you haven't received the update notification, it's alright. Since the software release process is carried out in phases, it will reach all regions within a week.
Until then, users can look for OTA update manually by going to Settings>> scroll down to About phone>> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.
Beside the Redmi Note 5 Pro, other mid-range and budget phones, which have face unlock feature include Huawei Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite, Oppo A83 and F5 series.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5:
|Models
|Redmi Note 5
|Redmi Note 5 Pro
|Display
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|OS
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Processor
|14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 512
|RAM + storage configuration
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,000mAh
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|Weight
|180g
|181g
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Price
|
|
