Xiaomi had unveiled budget Redmi Note 5A earlier this month and now, the standard Redmi Note 5 version with better hardware has made its way to a performance testing site hinting the launch date is just around the corner.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been spotted on Geekbench with key specifications and as per the listing, it has scored 1,403 and 2,949 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. That's impressive for a mid-range phone, but there is one anomaly though. It houses Qualcomm MSM8952 Snapdragon 617 octa-core, not Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 as previously reported.

The former chipset will allow the phone to have wide-screen 18:9 aspect ratio and even the leaked Redmi Note 5 images too suggests the same, but the Geekbench listing is confusing the fans and tech critics alike.

There is a possibility that this particular model housing the old generation Snapdragon 617 processor might be a test model and the company is just weighing options on which chipset to use in the final product. Going by the Snapdragon 636's capabilities, Xiaomi is expected to go with the new series. Also, Redmi Note 4 has Snapdragon 625, so if the company uses 617 series, it will be like taking a step backwards, instead the new 636 series is a more bankable option.

Other expected features of Redmi Note 5 include a metal-clad body with FullView screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 4,000mAh battery, dual-camera (16MP+5MP) on the back and a decent front snapper with wide FOV (Field-Of-View).

