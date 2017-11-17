Long-rumoured Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 got teased on popular JD.com website earlier this week and now another e-commerce firm has gone a one step further by putting out the device's price and specification details.

Popular Chinese e-retailer Oppomart, which also ships devices to global regions, has revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will cost $199 (approx. €169/Rs 12,904).

As far the specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 5 is said to sport a 5.99-inch Full View full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 12MP camera on the rear, 5MP front shooter and a 4,000mAh cell.

The aforementioned details including price are almost in line with previous reports, but there are two anomalies in terms of processor type and rear-side camera, as Snapdragon 625 is already seen in the Redmi Note 4 and it would be unwise of Xiaomi to bring the same CPU in the new generation model.

Also, Oppomart claims Redmi Note 5 will have just a single snapper on the back, contrary to previous reports, which claimed the device would have dual-shooters like Mi A1 series.

They have also indicated that the Redmi Note 5 will come with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 series chipset, thus casting a shadow of doubt on Oppomart listings' legitimacy.

So far, Xiaomi has not made any comments on the Redmi Note 5's existence or given any timeline of the product release, but the device's model numbers are getting listed in China's telecommunication agency website: TENNA hint that the Redmi Note 4 successor's launch is just around the corner and we might see the promotional campaign kick-off in a few weeks.

It has to be noted that Redmi Note 4 (with Snapdragon chipset) made its debut in January 2017. There is a slight possibility that Xiaomi might unveil Redmi Note 5 in December and release it in January 2018.

Speculated features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Display 5.99-inch full HD+ screen with 2160x1080p resolution OS Android Nougat 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/630 octa-core (most likely to come with the latter) RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB (+ expandable via microSD) Camera Main: 12MP camera with LED flash (but most likely to come with 16MP+5MP dual camera)

Front: 5MP camera Battery 4,000mAh Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, Dimensions 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.05 mm Weight 179g Price $199 (approx. €169/Rs 12,904).

