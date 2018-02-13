Redmi Note 5's promotional image has been leaked online a day ahead of Xiaomi's first product launch event in India in 2018. It reveals key design features.

Mobile Expose blog has got their hands on the elusive Redmi Note 5 photo, which shows dual-camera on the back and a fingerprint sensor, clearly indicating that the device is not the rebranded Redmi 5 Plus, as previously thought.

On the front, the Redmi Note 5 flaunts the FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and houses camera on the left side of the centre earpiece and a couple of sensor to the right.

The front-side of the image matches the device teased by Xiaomi, but there are no official details on how the rear-side looks. But, reliable reports have indicated that Redmi Note 5 will indeed come with a dual-camera to differentiate itself from the Redmi 5 (and 5 Plus) series and also its predecessor Redmi Note 4, as it would be unwise for the company to same single camera setup in a new phone with just a change in display design. It will be like selling old wine in a new bottle, and will certainly backfire in an intensely fought mid-range smartphone market like India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: All you need to know

As per the information gathered so far, the company is reportedly planning to launch two variants, one a generic Redmi Note 5 and a top-end Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The standard version will sport a 5.7-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and come packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SI slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Pro series will flaunt a 5.9-inch/5.7-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it is expected come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 3.5mm audio jack, 12MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, a 20MP shooter on the front and a 4,000mAh (or more).

The new Redmi Note 5 series will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. In addition to the smartphones, Xiaomi is planning to unveil the new Mi TV series on February 14.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.