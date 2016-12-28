Earlier in the week, Xiaomi launched a promotional campaign urging fans to register for Mi Explorer to experience the new smartphone before its launch. Going by the past release patterns, the company is most likely to release Redmi Note 4. The only doubt right now is on the Qualcomm processor that Xiaomi would incorporate in the Redmi Note 3 successor.

Redmi Note 4, which is already available in China, houses MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core chip, but the company can't sell the device with the aforementioned chipset in India, as it is yet to resolve a patent infringement case with Ericsson.

Read more: Why Xiaomi cannot sell smartphones with MediaTek CPU in India

Now, a new report (via techupdate3) says that Xiaomi will be launching a rebranded phone dubbed as Redmi Note 4X with Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

Rest of the specifications such as screen, RAM, camera and battery capacity are expected to be the same as seen in the original model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is expected to be released in India next month with prices starting at Rs 11,999.

Watch this space for latest news on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 series.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: