Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 4 with MediaTek Helio X20 SoC; Will it come to India?
[Representational Image] Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X with Snapdragon 653 SoC coming to India. In Picture: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4Xiaomi ENMIUI Blog (official)

Earlier in the week, Xiaomi launched a promotional campaign urging fans to register for Mi Explorer to experience the new smartphone before its launch. Going by the past release patterns, the company is most likely to release Redmi Note 4. The only doubt right now is on the Qualcomm processor that Xiaomi would incorporate in the Redmi Note 3 successor.

Redmi Note 4, which is already available in China, houses MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core chip, but the company can't sell the device with the aforementioned chipset in India, as it is yet to resolve a patent infringement case with Ericsson.

Now, a new report (via techupdate3) says that Xiaomi will be launching a rebranded phone dubbed as Redmi Note 4X with Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

Rest of the specifications such as screen, RAM, camera and battery capacity are expected to be the same as seen in the original model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is expected to be released in India next month with prices starting at Rs 11,999.

Watch this space for latest news on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 series.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 4/4X
Display 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass shield
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0
Processor
  • In China: 20 nano-meter class 64-bit 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core (Cortex A72 x 10) CPU
  • In India (as per reports): 14 nan0-meter 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core (ARM Cortex A53 x 4 + ARM Cortex A72 x 4) CPU Redmi Note 4X
GPU
  • In China: Mali-T880MP4
  • In India: Adreno 510- Redmi Note 4X
RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB
Storage 16GB/64GB, + 128GB via micro SD card
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash
  • Front: 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field
Battery 4,100mAh
Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6) with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (hybrid) slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Infrared (IR) sensor (Smart TV remote feature), USB Type-C port, GLONASS/GPS,
Dimensions 151.0 x 76.0 x 8.35 mm
Weight 175 g
Colours Dark Grey, Gold and Silver
Price (in China)
  • 16GB+2GB RAM: ￥899 ($135/€120/Rs. 9,069)
  • 64GB+3GB RAM: ￥1199 ($180/€160/Rs.12,083)
