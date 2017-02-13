Unveiled on February 8, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X's price details has been made public just a day before it goes on sale in China.

According to Xiaomi's official website, the new Redmi Note 4X comes in two variants—one a generic model for ¥ 999 (approx. $145/€137/ Rs. 9,735) and another special green-hued Hatsune Miku edition will set you back by ¥ 1299 (approx. $189/€177/ Rs. 12,659). It will also be made available in Cherry Powder, Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver Grey, and Matte Black colour options.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X is identical in almost all aspects, to the original Redmi Note 4, launched in August last year. Key difference is that the former comes in Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, where as the latter houses MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor. Rest of the features remains same in both the devices.

It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass shield and comes with Android Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0.13GB, 32GB inbuilt storage, a 4,100mAh battery, 13MP camera on the back with f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), and on the front, it houses a 5MP snapper with 85-degree wide angle field of view lens and CMOS sensor.

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X worth buying?

Though there is no drastic change between the new and the original model, the use of Snapdragon 625 octa-core in the 4X has definitely has advantage, as the processor is based on advanced 14nm (nanometer) class architecture and consumes less power for functioning, thereby guaranteeing longer battery life. Whereas, the MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor used in old model is designed on 28nm-based architecture.

Another reason to buy the phone, particularly for comics fans is that Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X will be offered in special Hatsune Miku edition , based on popular Japanese video game of same name created by Crypton Future Media. It comes with with dedicated cover with engravings, themes, wall-paper and more.

[Note: India-bound Redmi Note 4 comes with identical specifications seen on 4X series, Here's why it does not house MediaTek processor]

Xiaomi will conduct Redmi Note 4X sale on its official site at 10 am, 12 pm and 2 pm local time. The company has indicated to launch top-end variant with 4GB RAM+64GB storage in coming days.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X series.