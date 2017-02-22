Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is clearly one of the most popular budget smartphones in India and the latest flash sale is a clear indication. On Wednesday (Feb 22), Redmi Note 4 went on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com, but it lasted only for a few minutes, leaving several potential buyers disappointed.

If you failed to purchase the Redmi Note 4 in the previous sale, not all is lost. The next date of sale of Redmi Note 4 has been finalised and all the variants of the handset will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com on March 1. The upcoming sale is also going to include a new variant — Matte Black Redmi Note 4 — which will be available for the first time ever since the launch in January.

Xiaomi confirmed the news on Twitter. "Drop EVERYTHING and read! #RedmiNote4 - BLACK is coming your way on 1 March, 12 noon! Mark the date and make it yours!" the company tweeted.

So far, the buyers only had the option to choose between Dark Grey and Gold hues, whereas the black variant was widely used to promote the handset in posters and teasers. Redmi Note 4 also comes in three configurations: 2GB+32GB, 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

By introducing the long-overdue black variant, Xiaomi will have many takers for the device come next week. If you really wish to buy Redmi Note 4, then it is important to keep a few key things in mind.

Flash sale tips and tricks:

The sale begins at noon on March 1, so log in a few minutes in advance.

Log in to your Flipkart or Mi.com account (whichever you prefer) before noon and wait for the sale window to open.

Make sure your delivery address and mode of payment is saved on the e-commerce sites. This will help you check out quickly.

Keep an eye on the countdown before the sale opens.

Close unnecessary tabs and browsers to avoid Internet disruption, especially if you are on a slow connection.

Refresh the sale web page once every few minutes to stay updated.

As the countdown strikes zero, hit the buy button and check out quickly.

In case you are wondering why people are going crazy over Redmi Note 4, check out the specs it has to offer at the affordable price.