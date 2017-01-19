Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has finally come to India after months of waiting. Redmi Note 3 did exceptionally well in Chinese and Indian markets, so its successor is also expected to do well.

The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant, Rs, 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB, so it will have to take on several other devices, including Moto G4 Plus (priced Rs 13,499) and LeEco Le 2 (priced Rs 11,999) in the Indian market.

Here is specifications comparison of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G4 Plus and LeEco Le 2 to help you buy the smartphone that suits your taste and budget:

[READ: Xiaomi officially launches Redmi Note 4 ]



Display

The devices score even in terms of display. All the handsets have a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density).

Processor

LeEco Le 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, while Redmi Note 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset and Moto G4 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617.

Operating system

All the devices run on Android Marshmallow operating system.

Storage

Redmi Note 4 comes packed with a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage couple with expandable memory up to 128GB via micro SD card storage. Moto G4 Plus features a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal storage with memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, while LeEco Le 2 has a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal memory.

Camera

Moto G4 Plus has a 16MP main camera with OmniVision Pure Cel Plus sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-LED flash, and a 5MP camera with wide-angle lens. On the other hand, LeEco Le 2 has a 16MP camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP camera with 76.5-degree wide-angle lens, and 1.4μm pixel size and f/2.2 aperture. Redmi Note 4 has a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front-snapper with an f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, new Beautify app with smart and pro mode.

Battery

Redmi Note 4 has a 4,100mAh battery compared to the 3,000mAh with fast charging technology seen in LeEco Le 2 and Moto G4 Plus.

Conclusion

The devices stand shoulder to shoulder in terms of specifications and share a couple of features like display and operating system. There is no clear winner, but Redmi Note 4 has a slight edge over the other two with better battery, RAM and ROM. However, its camera is inferior to LeEco Le 2 and Moto G4 Plus.