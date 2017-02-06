Xiaomi is on a roll with a series of product launches in India and China. The tech giant will make another announcement on Valentine's Day, and it is going to be just as exciting.

Xiaomi confirmed on its official Weibo account that it is going to launch the Redmi Note 4 successor, Redmi Note 4X, in China on February 14. While other details are cryptic at the moment, the grand unveiling of the new device will reveal the specs, pricing and availability on its home turf.

After the unparalleled success of the Redmi Note 4 in India, shoppers would be excited to welcome Redmi Note 4X to India as soon as possible. But the Indian fans would be kept waiting for quite a while before actually getting the device to the market.

If we go by the trend, Xiaomi had launched its Redmi Note 4 in India in January, four months after its original unveiling in China in August 2016. So, if Redmi Note 4X is coming to China this month, Indian customers can expect the phone to arrive sometime in early-June. But it is too soon to predict as the company is tight-lipped about the device's launch outside China at the moment.

Xiaomi has only confirmed the name of its new device and Redmi Note 4X is an indication that it will be an upgraded version of Redmi Note 4. It is also expected that the upcoming smartphone will cost more than Redmi Note 4 to balance the scales on the specs front.

Redmi Note 4X has also been leaked in the past, and the rumoured specs include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 2GHz deca-core processor, and the storage and RAM configurations same as Redmi Note 4. In China, the handset might get a MediaTek processor, possibly the Helio X20, but the Indian version will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi is also expected to pack a 13MP rear-facing camera, a 4,000mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner at the back of Redmi Note 4X.The handset is tipped to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the latest MIUI version out-of-the-box.