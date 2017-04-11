There are plenty of smartphones in the market catering to different set of consumer needs, which makes it difficult for OEMs to break through the barrier. But Micromax seems to be going all in with its new smartphone releases this year after silently observing the ever-changing trend most of last year.

Following the release of Micromax Dual 5, the premium smartphone with dual rear cameras, and Micromax Bharat 2, the affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone, the Indian-origin company is all set to announce two new smartphones soon.

Micromax Evok NOTE and Evok Power are the two new phones that target mid-range and budget smartphone shoppers in India. Both phones are to be sold exclusively on Flipkart, but the pricing and availability details will be revealed only on Wednesday, April 12.

As for the specs, both phones seem to be quite impressive and competitive. The Evok NOTE comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Gorilla Glass protection, 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. There's a physical home button, which comes with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by a MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, a 4,000mAh battery and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There's 32GB storage on the device, which can be expanded via microSD cards.

Moving on to the Evok Power, as the name suggests, is big on battery. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a quad-core chipset, 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. It has a 5-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. To add security to the device, there's a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Both smartphones have metal unibody design, offering a premium look and feel. Micromax is yet to officially confirm the specs of both phones, but the Phone Radar's spec-sheet for both phones seems legit. We will be bringing you exclusive review and hands-on experience of both Micromax phones at launch, so stay tuned for more details.

Micromax has some major plans for 2017, and the new releases so far are just the beginning. In an interview with IBTimes, India, last year, Micromax's co-founder Rahul Sharma laid out a firm plan the company has sorted out for 2017.