Xiaomi on Thursday is slated to officially launch the Redmi Note 4 series, the company's first phone of the year in India. It is confirmed to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart, but the price and release date details are expected to be announced later today.

Xiaomi is betting high on the new phone, as it replaces the Redmi Note 3, the company's bestselling device to date in India. Rumour has it that India-bound Redmi Note 4 might have different hardware compared to the Chinese variant.

Will Xiaomi launch Redmi Note 4 with altered specifications in India?

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 4 was released first in China, way back in August 2016. It is powered by MediaTek Helio X20 CPU, but the company will not be able to sell the device with MediaTek processor in India, as the Chinese company is embroiled in a court battle with Swedish telecommunication firm Ericsson over patent infringement.

Even Redmi Note 3, which was released in China in late December 2015, came with MediaTek processor, but the model bound for India was re-fitted with Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 series processor.

We believe Xiaomi is most likely to replicate same strategy for the Redmi Note 4. But, the only question is, which Qualcomm chipset series will the company use. If we were to guess, Xiaomi might either use Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or 653 series octa-core processor.

Other features such as display, RAM, storage, battery capacity and camera hardware are likely to be same as the Chinese variant.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

How much will the Redmi Note 4 cost in India?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was launched in two variants—2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999.

So, the new Redmi Note 4 is also expected to be priced in the same range. There is also a rumour that the company might launch 64GB storage model and is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999.

Watch this space for more news on Xiaomi's 2017 product launch in India.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: