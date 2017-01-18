After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi is ready to launch Redmi Note 4, which replaces the company's bestselling smartphone yet Redmi Note 3 on January 19.

The company is hosting "2017 Mi Product Launch" event in New Delhi and the programme is scheduled to kick-off at 11 am on Thursday. It has also opened dedicated webpage to stream the entire event online so that fans can catch live action via smart devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was originally unveiled way back in August 2016 in China. But, the company is unlikely to release the original variant, as the former houses MediaTek chipset, and is not eligible to go on sale in India.

Read more: Why Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will come with Qualcomm processor and not MediaTek CPU in India

The India-bound model is reported to be equipped with Qualcomm chipset, but we are not sure which Snapdragon series has made the cut. It is expected to be either Snapdragon 625 or 653 octa-core series.

Other features such as display, RAM, storage, battery capacity and camera hardware are said to be same as the Chinese variant.

Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

The company has confirmed that Flipkart will be the official e-commerce partner to sell Redmi Note 4, but the price details are expected to be announced only on Thursday.

So, how much will Redmi Note 4 cost in India?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price is expected to start Rs 11,999. This is just our prediction based on previous Xiaomi Redmi Note product price-range. We just have to wait for a few more hours to see what Xiaomi has in store for fans.

Read more: Complete specifications and price (China) details of Redmi Note 4

Interested fans can log on to Xiaomi's dedicated page—2017 Mi Product Launch page—to view the live webcast on Thursday.