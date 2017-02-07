ZTE's subsidiary Nubia has launched a new Nubia N1 variant with more storage and fresh colour options in India.

The new Nubia N1 comes with massive 64GB storage, double of the original model (Rs. 11,999) launched in December 2016, which houses 32GB memory. Rest of the key features such as storage, battery, camera and display, among other remain the same. It costs Rs. 12,499, just Rs. 500 more than the first variant and will be made available exclusively on Amazon India February 8 onwards with brand new black and gold colours.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 release effect?

The announcement of the new Nubia N1 comes just weeks after the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which has so far been getting tremendous response from the Indian public. On the first flash sale, the Redmi Note 4 created history in online sales in India, as the company, in association with Flipkart, sold close to 2.5 lakh units in less than 10 minutes.

Lenovo, in a bid to cash-in on the limited availability of the Redmi Note 4, launched 4GB RAM model of the K6 Power, couple of weeks ago.

Similarly, Nubia N1, now, has launched a new model higher storage capacity.

Key features of ZTE Nubia N1:

For those unaware, Nubia N1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with 2.5D glass shield and comes with 3GB RAM, 64-bit class MediaTek MTK P10 octa-core CPU, Android Marshmallow-based UI v4.0, 13MP camera on the both front and back features Sony's Exmor RS CMOS sensor and f/2.2 aperture.

Another key aspect of the Nubia N1 is its battery power. It boasts a massive 5,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to run the phone for two days under mixed usage.

As far connectivity features are concerned, it comes with Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, Type C USB port, 4G network support, dual-SIM (type: nano) with dual-standby. It also houses dual-Mic noise reduction system.

Other stipulated features include flashlight, SuperSnap, fingerprint recognition, OTG cable, and screen projection.

Watch this space for latest news on smartphones and Nubia products.