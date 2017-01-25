Chinese consumer electronics major Lenovo has launched a new K6 Power variant in India.

The new Lenovo K6 Power comes with 4GB RAM, 30 percent more physical memory over the original model (Rs. 9,999), which by the way comes with 3GB RAM. Rest of the key features such as storage, battery, camera and display, among other remains same. It costs Rs. 10,999, just Rs. 1,000 more the first variant and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart from January 31 onwards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 release after-effect?

The announcement comes just a few days after Xiaomi announced the sale details of the recently launched Redmi Note 4, which became the fastest selling online-only phone in India. In its first flash sale conducted simultaneously on Flipkart and mi.com on January 23, more than 250,000 Redmi Note 4 units got sold out in just 10 minutes.

Moto E3 Power had sold a record-breaking 100,000 units on its debut day. Back then, it is the highest single device sale on the first day in Flipkart's history.

With the release of K6 Note with 4GB RAM for just Rs. 10,999, Lenovo has upped the ante to thwart Xiaomi's plan to gobble more market share in India. Currently Lenovo stands second to Samsung and Xiaomi, just a few months ago, for the first time since its debut in India in 2014, broke in to the top 5 leaders board, thanks to overwhelming public response to the Redmi Note 3 and Redmi 3s series.

Having said that, the increased rivalry between Lenovo and Xiaomi, or any other smartphone makers for that matter, it is the consumers are the ultimate winner, as they will be spoilt for choices, as the companies offer phones with top-notch features at affordable prices.

In a related news, Lenovo's subsidiary Moto is expected to launch Moto G5 series first in the Indian market around early March.

Key specifications of Lenovo K6 Power:

Model Lenovo K6 Power Display 5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen Pixel density: 440 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core (Cortex-A53 x 8) CPU GPU Adreno 505 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB, expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 13MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), full HD video recording

Front: 8MP camera with fixed focus Battery 4,000mAh (Li-Polymer); Active Standby: Around 13 days

Talk Time: Up to 48 hours Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 4: 150/50 mbps: download/upload) with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Metal body, fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots (type: nano), Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi ( 802.11 b/g/n), Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio Enhancement, FM radio, micro USB v2.0, microSD card slot Dimensions 141.9 x 70.3 x 9.3 mm Weight 145 g Colours Dark Gray, Silver and Gold Price 3GB+32GB: Rs. 9,999

4GB+32GB: Rs. 10,999

