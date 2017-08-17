Xiaomi started the flash sale trend in India to balance demand and supply for its budget premium smartphones, and it continues to remain a popular strategy for other OEMs as well. This year's Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was well received by customers and critics, creating an overwhelming demand for the budget smartphone.

To balance out the demand and supply, Xiaomi stuck to selling the Redmi Note 4 in periodic flash sales even months after its release in January. The handset became so popular that it broke all the records to become the number one selling smartphone in Q1 and Q2 in India. The company said it sold 5 million units in just six months.

But it looks like Xiaomi has either found a way to fulfil the consumers' demand or the Redmi Note 4 has reached its peak of success. Xiaomi's VP and India MD Manu Kumar Jain on Wednesday announced that the Redmi Note 4 will no longer be available in limited quantities.

Your love has broken all the barriers! #RedmiNote4 now on open sale on https://t.co/pMj1r73VxA & @Flipkart. Psst, Android N coming too ☺️ pic.twitter.com/epGpJOgX6g — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 16, 2017

Customers who've long waited for a chance to purchase the Redmi Note 4 can finally do so by simply logging into Mi.com or Flipkart. No more waiting for a particular day of the week and hour of the day to buy the Redmi Note 4 in India.

Jain also made a point to note that the Redmi Note 4 comes with Android 7.0 Nougat, which was recently rolled out with MIUI 8.5, and July Android security patch. Users still have to wait for the MIUI 9 update in India.

Despite being several months old, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the top recommendations while buying a budget-premium smartphone in India. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999, and there are 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configurations costing Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

For that price, the Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass and a metal unibody. There's a 13MP primary camera with CMOS sensor and a 5MP front snapper. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset and a 4,100mAh battery. The Redmi Note 4 supports 4G VoLTE, dual SIM cards and has a fingerprint scanner for security.