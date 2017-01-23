Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available once again for those who weren't able to buy the smartphone on Monday, January 23. As expected the Redmi Note 4 was sold out in a matter of few seconds, marking yet another great victory for Xiaomi's online flash sale strategy.

Xiaomi will be making Monday's special for online shoppers as the Redmi Note 4 will be available every Monday. If today wasn't your lucky day, then you can try purchasing the highly in-demand smartphone next Monday, January 30.

For the first flash sale of the Redmi Note 4 on January 23, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that more than one million people registered for the device through Flipkart's 'Notify Me' feature. Jain did not reveal how many units the company sold in the first sale, but touted as the "biggest 1st sale ever!"

If for some reasons you cannot login to Flipkart on Monday to buy the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has an alternative for you as well. On the company's official website, Mi.com/in, the Redmi Note 4 will be available next on February 3, 2017, which falls on Friday.

The Redmi Note 4 flash sales commence at 12 noon on both Flipkart and Mi.com on respective days.

Xiaomi launched three variants of the Redmi Note 4 in India. The base 2GB RAM model costs Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the high-end 4GB model has a price tag of Rs 12,999. The pricing is effective and makes the handset a solid sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone in the market. The phones come in three colours, black, dark grey and gold.

Sadly, those who want the entry-level model or the black colour option must wait longer. It appears the said variants will be missing from the upcoming sales just like they did in the first flash sale. IBTimes, India, has reached out to the company for an update, and we'll update it when we hear back.

If you are wondering about the hype this new Redmi Note 4 is getting, check out the specs below: