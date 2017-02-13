Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has earned a respectable status in the budget premium smartphone space in India. The extreme demand for the handset is making it getting sold out within minutes, leaving several potential buyers in dismay. But here are all the details of the next Redmi Note 4 flash sale in India and how you can get it.

Buying Redmi Note 4 in India has proven to be a challenge. But with our useful tips, you stand a chance to buy the device before it runs out of stock. The initial few minutes are crucial in buying the handset.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available on Flipkart and Mi.com exclusively. The entry-level 2GB+32GB variant has been quite hard to find, but the upcoming sale will finally list the base variant along with the other two models on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs. 9,999 for 2GB RAM, Rs. 10,999 for 3GB RAM and Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM models. The attractive pricing, combined with the impressive spec-sheet, makes it one of the worthiest smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000.

When is the next sale?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on Flipkart as well as on Mi.com on Wednesday, February 15. The timing is also important here: the next flash sale opens at 12 noon on both websites.

Tips and tricks to buy Redmi Note 4

The sale begins at 12 noon, so it is best to log in a few minutes in advance.

Log in to your Flipkart or Mi.com account (whichever you prefer) before 12 noon and wait for the sale window to open.

Make sure your delivery address and mode of payment is saved on the e-commerce site. This will help you check out easily and quickly.

Keep an eye on the countdown before the sale opens.

Close unnecessary tabs and browsers to avoid internet disruption, especially if you are on a slow connection.

Refresh the sale webpage once every few minutes to stay updated.

As the countdown strikes zero, hit the buy button and check out quickly.

Note: Axis Bank Buzz credit card shoppers get extra 5 percent discount on Flipkart.

With these steps, you are more likely to successfully order the Redmi Note 4 during the upcoming flash sale. If you log in a few minutes after 12 noon, chances of the handset's availability are extremely slim.