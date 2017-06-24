Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 continues to thrive in the Indian budget smartphone market. It's been months since the phone was launched, but buyers continue to face difficulty in purchasing one due to the extreme demand.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is an important product in the company's portfolio, continuing the success of the popular Redmi Note 3. The latest smartphone surpassed its predecessor's record and it continues to set new benchmarks. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the best selling phones online.

Due to an overwhelming demand for the Redmi Note 4, many buyers are disappointed when the online sales end in a matter of few minutes. Those who have been trying to purchase the Redmi Note 4 for a while now must know that the handset is available exclusively on Flipkart on Wednesday and Friday.

But it looks like Xiaomi is shifting the pattern here by announcing a special sale. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on Flipkart at 12 noon on Sunday. Going by the history, it is recommended that serious buyers participate in the Flipkart sale as soon as it begins.

The Special Sunday Sale for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will only bring two of the three variants of the phone. The entry-level model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage will not be available on Sunday, but buyers can purchase the 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB configuration models, priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Here's a quick rundown of specs that come with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

The budget premium smartphone boasts a metallic unibody, a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass, a 13MP rear-facing sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash, and a 5MP front snapper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset, a 4,100mAh battery, and supports dual SIM cards, 4G VoLTE among other standard connectivity options. With these specs, the handset competes well against the likes of Nokia 3, Moto G4 Plus and several other sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphones in the market.