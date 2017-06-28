Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 stormed the Indian smartphone market a few months ago, selling more than one million units in just 45 days, and it continues to rock to this day despite the release of some handsets belonging to the same price category. The open sale of the device has been like a flash sale as it goes out of stock in a few minutes.

The Chinese technology giant usually put up the Redmi Note 4 for sale on Wednesdays and Fridays, but it also made it available on Sunday last week. It is exclusively available on Flipkart.

Also read: Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India: How do these smartphones stack up against each other?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be up for sale again on Wednesday, June 28, at 12:00 pm.

Tips and tricks to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

- Make sure that you login to the e-commerce website before the sales window opens.

- Check if your internet connection is fine because you could miss the chance to grab the handset even if the network disruption is only for a few seconds.

- Place an order as soon as the sales window opens as it could be sold out in a few minutes like in the past.

Xiaomi has made the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant available for purchase in India. However, the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant, which is priced at Rs 9,999, is yet to arrive. The 3GB RAM model comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999, while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999.

The device sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.