After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi India is finally ready to announce the company's first product of the 2017 next week.

Xiaomi (via Twitter) has confirmed to announce new Redmi device on January 19 in New Delhi. There is no specific mention of the product series type, whether it is Redmi 4 or Redmi Note 4. But, rumours are rife, the Chinese firm is most likely to launch with Redmi Note 4, as its predecessor Redmi Note 3 was also released around same time last year.

Unlike the Chinese variant, which houses MediaTek Helio X20 SoC (System-on-Chip), the India-bound model is reported to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU. The rest of the specifications, such as the screen, RAM, camera and battery capacity, are expected to be the same as seen in the original model.

Like Redmi Note 3 series, the new Xioami phone is also expected to come with affordable price-tag. If rumours are to be believed, it is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Display 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass shield
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0
Processor
  • In China: 20 nano-meter class 64-bit 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core (Cortex A72 x 10) CPU
  • In India (as per reports): 14 nan0-meter 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (8x ARM Cortex A53) CPU
GPU
  • In China: Mali-T880MP4
  • In India: Adreno 506
RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB
Storage 16GB/64GB, + 128GB via micro SD card
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash
  • Front: 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field
Battery 4,100mAh
Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6) with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (hybrid) slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Infrared (IR) sensor (Smart TV remote feature), USB Type-C port, GLONASS/GPS,
Dimensions 151.0 x 76.0 x 8.35 mm
Weight 175 g
Colours Dark Grey, Gold and Silver
Price (in China)
  • 16GB+2GB RAM: ￥899 ($135/€120/Rs. 9,069)
  • 64GB+3GB RAM: ￥1199 ($180/€160/Rs.12,083)
