After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi India is finally ready to announce the company's first product of the 2017 next week.

Xiaomi (via Twitter) has confirmed to announce new Redmi device on January 19 in New Delhi. There is no specific mention of the product series type, whether it is Redmi 4 or Redmi Note 4. But, rumours are rife, the Chinese firm is most likely to launch with Redmi Note 4, as its predecessor Redmi Note 3 was also released around same time last year.

Unlike the Chinese variant, which houses MediaTek Helio X20 SoC (System-on-Chip), the India-bound model is reported to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU. The rest of the specifications, such as the screen, RAM, camera and battery capacity, are expected to be the same as seen in the original model.

19 January 2017 - Save the date as we unveil a new #Redmi device!

Like Redmi Note 3 series, the new Xioami phone is also expected to come with affordable price-tag. If rumours are to be believed, it is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: