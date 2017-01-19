Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4, India launch, live update, redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4 launch live stream
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 India launch live update: Xiaomi VP (Global) Hugo Barra ready to release Redmi Note 3 successorXiaomi blog (official) webcast page (screen-shot)

Redmi Note 4 India release live update:

11:30 am IST: There seems to be some delay in Redmi Note 4 launch. Stay tuned for live update. 

Back story:

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi is finally ready to pull the wraps of the new Redmi Note 4 in India. The company is hosting a grand launch event in New Delhi and the programme is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 am.

Xiaomi has also made arrangement to webcast the entire event live online via dedicated webpage—" 2017 Mi Product Launch page"

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: what to expect

The company has tied up with Flipkart to sell Redmi Note 4 in India, but details regarding the device's price and release date are expected to be announced later today.

Word on the street is that the India-bound Redmi Note 4 will have different processor compared to the original model sold in China.

Watch the space above for live updates on Xiaomi's 2017 product launch.