Following an earlier rumour that Xiaomi might launch the fourth generation Redmi Note in India in January, the company has now launched a promotional scheme in the country, hinting at the official launch of Redmi Note 3 successor.

Xiaomi India asked its fans on Twitter to participate in Mi Explorer campaign to win the new Redmi product and also get a free entry pass to attend the launch event. It is already live and will close on December 30. Though there is no specific mention of the device's name, we believe the mystery phone is the Redmi Note 4, as the company had conducted similar Explorer program before the Redmi Note 3 launch earlier in the year.

Also read: LEAKED: Nokia 5.2-inch Android phone images surface ahead of launch

It has to be noted that unlike the Chinese variant, which houses MediaTek Helio X20 SoC (System-on-Chip), the India-bound model is reported to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU + Adreno 506 GPU. The rest of the specifications, such as the screen, RAM, camera and battery capacity, are expected to be the same as seen in the original model.

Also read: Why Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will come with Qualcomm processor and not MediaTek CPU in India

The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

https://t.co/zb9Pgi6rqH - RT now and complete the Mi Fan Challenge for the chance to experience a new #Redmi device before everyone else! pic.twitter.com/LtAIXeurqf — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) December 26, 2016

How much will Redmi Note 4 cost in India?

As per reports, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price is expected to start Rs. 11,999.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: