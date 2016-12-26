Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4 India release
Following an earlier rumour that Xiaomi might launch the fourth generation Redmi Note in India in January, the company has now launched a promotional scheme in the country, hinting at the official launch of Redmi Note 3 successor.

Xiaomi India asked its fans on Twitter to participate in Mi Explorer campaign to win the new Redmi product and also get a free entry pass to attend the launch event. It is already live and will close on December 30. Though there is no specific mention of the device's name, we believe the mystery phone is the Redmi Note 4, as the company had conducted similar Explorer program before the Redmi Note 3 launch earlier in the year.

It has to be noted that unlike the Chinese variant, which houses MediaTek Helio X20 SoC (System-on-Chip), the India-bound model is reported to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU + Adreno 506 GPU. The rest of the specifications, such as the screen, RAM, camera and battery capacity, are expected to be the same as seen in the original model.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

Xaiomi MI Explorer campaign for Redmi Note 4 launched in India Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) via Twitter

How much will Redmi Note 4 cost in India?

As per reports, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price is expected to start Rs. 11,999.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Display 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass shield
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8.0
Processor
  • In China: 20 nano-meter class 64-bit 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core (Cortex A72 x 10) CPU
  • In India (as per reports): 14 nan0-meter 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (8x ARM Cortex A53) CPU
GPU
  • In China: Mali-T880MP4
  • In India: Adreno 506
RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB
Storage 16GB/64GB, + 128GB via micro SD card
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash
  • Front: 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field
Battery 4,100mAh
Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6) with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM (hybrid) slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Infrared (IR) sensor (Smart TV remote feature), USB Type-C port, GLONASS/GPS,
Dimensions 151.0 x 76.0 x 8.35 mm
Weight 175 g
Colours Dark Grey, Gold and Silver
Price (in China)
  • 16GB+2GB RAM: ￥899 ($135/€120/Rs. 9,069)
  • 64GB+3GB RAM: ￥1199 ($180/€160/Rs.12,083)
