Last week, Xiaomi launched the much-awaited Redmi Note 4 in India and it is now set to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart and the company's official e-shop Mi.com/in with prices starting at Rs 9,999. They are made available in three attractive colour options— dark grey, gold and matte black.

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 worth buying?

Yes, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 offers value for every penny it costs. It is more refined and comes with several changes over its predecessor -- the Note 3, including a 50 per cent increase in RAM and storage capacity, and that too at the same price range.

To provide a better perspective on Redmi Note 4, we have briefly described here its key features and why it is a smart buy:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 build quality:

The Redmi Note 4 boasts premium metallic cover made of anodised aluminum with high-gloss finish using CNC (Computer Numerical Control) milling technology, which creates tapered edges and bevelled frame with perfection.

Up front, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's 5.5-inch full HD display is protected by a 2.5D Gorilla glass, which not only shields the screen's edge from the accidental fall but also makes it look smarter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 design:

Though Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is similar to Xiaomi's 6.4-inch Mi Max in terms of the design language, the new phone looks gorgeous in the smaller avatar. It's got a smooth metallic (high grade aluminium) body on the back, which tapers at the edge endowed with chamfered metal-based frame.

Even a person with small hand can wrap around the phone with fingers without much discomfort and operate single-handedly with ease.

The new design also rectifies the sound distortion which is used to plague Redmi Note 3 users. It's speaker is placed on the backside which resulted in an uneven distribution of sound when the device is kept with its back facing the flat table.

Now, with the rectified design, Redmi Note 4's speaker has been repositioned at the bottom edge and it has no blockage to stream the audio.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Storage+RAM :

The Redmi Note 4 comes in three configurations --2GB RAM +32GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage -- for Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

No other phone in the market offers this system configuration (4GB RM+64GB inbuilt storage) for less than Rs13,000. The phone that comes closest to offering this kind of memory specification set costs more than Rs. 21,000 in the market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Camera:

The Redmi Note 3 has a 16MP camera -- 3MP pixel counts more than the Redmi Note 4. But, many are not aware that the latter comes with BSI CMOS censor. This apparently helps the camera to absorb more light and product good quality images in low-light conditions.

The Redmi Note 4 houses a 13MP camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash.

On the front, it features 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field and a new Beautify app with smart and pro mode.

[Note: It is a myth that higher the pixel count, the better the image quality. Actually, it's the size of lens and type of sensor of the camera that helps in capturing quality pictures.]

Here's sample photos taken with the Redmi Note 4:

1 / 3





Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Battery:

The new Xiaomi comes packed with a 4,100mAh battery. Many might consider the device's cell capacity has hardly any difference with the Redmi Note 3's 4,050mAh battery. But to be honest, Redmi Note 4 will last 25 per cent longer than its predecessor, thanks to the incorporation of advanced 14nm (nano-meter) architecture-based FinFET technology class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (Cortex A53 x 8) CPU.

FinFET known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or 3D transistor used in the design of processor so that it can be made smaller, perform faster, and also consumes less energy to do operations in smart devices, in this case -- a smartphone.

Rest assured Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will last two full days, if used moderately.

For those who are new, the Redmi Note 3 is the company's bestselling device of all time and also holds the record of being the highest-selling phone online in India last year. Xiaomi sold around 3.4 million Redmi Note 3 units in that period.

Going by the Redmi Note 4 specifications, one wouldn't be surprised if the new Xiaomi phone outdoes its predecessor in terms of sales in the coming months.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Redmi Note 3: Is it worth the upgrade?

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: