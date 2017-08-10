Ever since Xiaomi revealed that its Redmi and Mi smartphones will be updated to Android Nougat-based MIUI 9, there's a sense of excitement in the air. Users will be welcomed with new features on their old phones, which will make their experience better than before.

Xiaomi's MIUI 9 rollout will begin in its home country in China, where the company will update the Mi and Redmi series, including Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X starting August 11. The company revealed a list of 12 models to be updated to MIUI 9 in the coming days, but the Redmi Note 4X has got an early treatment in Greece.

Several users have reported that their Redmi Note 4X smartphones received Android 7.0 Nougat update in Greece. Facebook group called Greek Xiaomi Lovers shared screenshots of Android 7.0 Nougat-powered Redmi Note 4X. The software weighs 1.3GB, making it downloadable over Wi-Fi to avoid data overages. But the much-awaited update isn't exactly what users hoped for.

While Android Nougat for Xiaomi smartphones is expected to bring MIUI 9, the Redmi Note 4X was updated to MIUI 8.5. But the global variant of the MIUI 8.5 is good news for international users as the MIUI 9 global release is still underway.

According to GizChina, which spotted the update, there aren't any major visible improvements in the new software, but it includes Google's July security update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was launched in India as Redmi Note 4, but there is no word on when the MIUI 8.5 will arrive in the country. Assuming the rollout has begun, it is only a matter of days before the software starts covering this side of the sub-continent as well.

Once the MIUI 8.5 hits the devices, the next big update is the MIUI 9, which is expected to come with major improvements. Users will have new multi-window options, night mode, bundled notifications, improved security and optimisation for a seamless user experience.

With the MIUI 9, users will also get features like Universal search, Smart Assistant, a redesigned dock bar, Smart App launcher and more. Stay tuned for updates.