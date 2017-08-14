Xiaomi is all set to start selling its popular smartphone Redmi Note 4 in India with the much-awaited Android Nougat operating system and it will begin this week.

Indian online retailer Flipkart has announced that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 next sale will start at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 16. It added that the handsets will come running Android Nougat operating system.

It comes close on the heels of Xiaomi's roll out of the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM to the Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm CPU model). The new OS comes with Google's latest security update and features like multi-window options, night mode, and bundled notification.

A total of five million units of the Redmi Note 4 have been sold in India so far, according to Flipkart.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants but the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM model priced at Rs 9,999 is currently not available for purchase in India. The other two models you can buy are 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model for Rs 12,999. Storage of all the variants can be upgraded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Under the hood, the device has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, and a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.