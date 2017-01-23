Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone successfully completed its first flash sale in a matter of few seconds and the handset won't be available until Monday, January 30. If you missed the sale on January 23, and eagerly waiting for the handset's availability next week, here are a few smartphone options for you to consider.
The smartphone market has become extremely competitive and OEMs are putting their best game forward. Xiaomi isn't alone in this race as there are others like Lenovo, LeEco, Motorola, Coolpad, Huawei OPPO, Vivo and others in the budget premium smartphone segment. But Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is the latest entry in the market to have stolen the limelight.
Due to the unavailability, the Redmi Note 4 shoppers are right to be disappointed. But the handset's popularity might have overshadowed some of the other handsets that are just as good. Let's take a look at the three best smartphones that you can instantly purchase without having to wait.
Moto G4 Plus
Price
Rs. 12,499 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rs. 13,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Key specifications
|Display
|5.5-inch Full HD display, Gorilla Glass 3, 401ppi
|CPU
|Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor
|RAM
|2GB/3GB
|Storage
|16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|16MP primary camera with PDAF, dual LED flash and 5MP front snapper with wide angle lens
|Battery
|3,000mAh with Turbo Charger
|Add-ons
|4G VoLTE, Fingerprint scanner, dual SIM
Coolpad Cool 1 Dual
Price: Rs. 13,999
Recommended: Coolpad Cool 1 Dual quick review
Key specifications
|Display
|5.5-inch Full HD display
|CPU
|Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Camera
|13MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash and 8MP front snapper
|Battery
|4,000mAh with fast charging support
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, USB Type-C port
LeEco Le 2
Price
Rs. 11,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rs. 13,999 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage
Recommended: LeEco Le 2 Review
Key specifications
|Display
|5.5-inch Full HD IPS screen
|CPU
|Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB
|Camera
|16MP primary camera with dual LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front snapper
|Battery
|3,000mAh battery with fast charging
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, dual SIM, CDLA USB Type-C audio, Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone successfully completed its first flash sale in a matter of a few seconds and the handset won't be available now until Monday, January 30. If you missed the sale on January 23, and are eagerly waiting for the handset's availability next week, here are a few smartphone options for you to consider.
The smartphone market has become extremely competitive and OEMs are putting their best game forward. Xiaomi isn't alone in this race as there are others like Lenovo, LeEco, Motorola, Coolpad, Huawei OPPO, Vivo and others in the budget premium smartphone segment. But Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is the latest entry in the market to have stolen the limelight.
Due to the unavailability, the Redmi Note 4 shoppers are right to be disappointed. But the handset's popularity might have overshadowed some of the other handsets that are just as good. Let's take a look at the three best smartphones that you can instantly purchase without having to wait.