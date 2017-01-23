Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone successfully completed its first flash sale in a matter of few seconds and the handset won't be available until Monday, January 30. If you missed the sale on January 23, and eagerly waiting for the handset's availability next week, here are a few smartphone options for you to consider.

The smartphone market has become extremely competitive and OEMs are putting their best game forward. Xiaomi isn't alone in this race as there are others like Lenovo, LeEco, Motorola, Coolpad, Huawei OPPO, Vivo and others in the budget premium smartphone segment. But Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is the latest entry in the market to have stolen the limelight.

Due to the unavailability, the Redmi Note 4 shoppers are right to be disappointed. But the handset's popularity might have overshadowed some of the other handsets that are just as good. Let's take a look at the three best smartphones that you can instantly purchase without having to wait.

Moto G4 Plus

Price

Rs. 12,499 for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage

Rs. 13,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage

Key specifications

Display 5.5-inch Full HD display, Gorilla Glass 3, 401ppi CPU Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor RAM 2GB/3GB Storage 16GB/32GB, expandable up to 128GB Camera 16MP primary camera with PDAF, dual LED flash and 5MP front snapper with wide angle lens Battery 3,000mAh with Turbo Charger Add-ons 4G VoLTE, Fingerprint scanner, dual SIM

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

Price: Rs. 13,999

Recommended: Coolpad Cool 1 Dual quick review

Key specifications

Display 5.5-inch Full HD display CPU Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor RAM 4GB Storage 32GB Camera 13MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash and 8MP front snapper Battery 4,000mAh with fast charging support Add-ons Fingerprint scanner, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, USB Type-C port

LeEco Le 2

Price

Rs. 11,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage

Rs. 13,999 for 3GB RAM + 64GB storage

Recommended: LeEco Le 2 Review

Key specifications

Display 5.5-inch Full HD IPS screen CPU Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor RAM 3GB Storage 32GB/64GB Camera 16MP primary camera with dual LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front snapper Battery 3,000mAh battery with fast charging Add-ons Fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, dual SIM, CDLA USB Type-C audio, Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone successfully completed its first flash sale in a matter of a few seconds and the handset won't be available now until Monday, January 30. If you missed the sale on January 23, and are eagerly waiting for the handset's availability next week, here are a few smartphone options for you to consider.

The smartphone market has become extremely competitive and OEMs are putting their best game forward. Xiaomi isn't alone in this race as there are others like Lenovo, LeEco, Motorola, Coolpad, Huawei OPPO, Vivo and others in the budget premium smartphone segment. But Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is the latest entry in the market to have stolen the limelight.

Due to the unavailability, the Redmi Note 4 shoppers are right to be disappointed. But the handset's popularity might have overshadowed some of the other handsets that are just as good. Let's take a look at the three best smartphones that you can instantly purchase without having to wait.