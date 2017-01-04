World's most popular custom ROM community CyanogenMod shut shop last week, leaving many fans worried over future updates.

The good news is that some freelance software programmers of CyanogenMod took up the challenge to revive the now dead firmware with a new moniker, LineageOS series, and have released the first software to the fans' favourite Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 series.

Also read: CyanogenMod officially dead; Custom ROM development to continue under LineageOS series

The new LineageOS v14.1 OS is based on Google's latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is a little over 430MB in size. It comes with Vulcan API to support graphics-rich media content, app shortcuts, circular launcher icons, enhanced Live Wallpaper, profession theme-based Emojis, GIFs sharing on messages, and image keyboard support, besides multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Also read: Android 7.0 Nougat: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM):

This new LineageOS [unofficial] v14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat firmware has to be installed on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 CPU) aka kenzo model only; if tried on other devices, it might get bricked [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number]

Make sure the device is rooted before going forward for custom ROM installation

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone, so make sure to back all the data by installing TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure to install USB drivers on the PC, or else your smartphone (Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 with Snapdragon 650) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure the device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance for smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

If you face force close, go to Settings >> Setupwizard >> Give permission

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and they will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation guide of LineageOS [unofficial] 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat on Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (with Snapdragon 650) via TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project):

Step 1: Download Android 7.1.1 Nougat LineageOS [unofficial] 14.1 custom ROM and Google Apps on your PC.

[Scroll to find the downloadable files]

Step 2: Connect Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android Nougat ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

LineageOS [unofficial] v14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat firmware for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (with Snapdragon 650): HERE

CM14 firmware: HERE

Google Apps: HERE (Recommended: ARM 64)

USB Driver: HERE

[Credits: XDA Developer Forum, minz1 and adithyan25 aka The Scarastic]