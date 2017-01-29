After Mi 5 (Chinese variant) and Redmi Note 4 series, Xiaomi is expected to finally release Android Nougat to popular mid-range phone Redmi Note 3 soon.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 3 with Android Nougat software has appeared on GFX Bench performance testing website, hinting the company is almost ready with Nougat-based optimised MIUI v9.0 interface and is probably weeding out bugs in the software.

It is interesting to note that the Xiaomi is testing latest v7.1.1 version, which is currently available only on Google's flagship Pixel and Nexus series.

Going by the previous release pattern, Xiaomi is expected to roll-out the new OS update to the Redmi Note 3 by the end of February.

Android Nougat brings much needed night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and other value-added features to enhance the user experience.

Besides Xiaomi Mi 5, Redmi Note 3, and Redmi Note 3, other devices including the Redmi Pro, Mi 4s, Mi 4c, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi 3, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3A, Mi Max, Mi Note, Mi Note Pro, Mi Pad 2, and Mi 4i are expected to get Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.0.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products and Android Nougat release schedule.