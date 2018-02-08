Earlier in the week, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of the new Redmi-branded '5' series phone will take place later in February. But the teaser left many guessing whether it will be the entry-level 'Redmi 5' or the 'Redmi Note 5'.

Now, Flipkart has joined the teaser game, by confirming that it will be the exclusive e-commerce partner to sell the Xiaomi's upcoming 'all-rounder' Android phone and with that, we have got a feeling that this might be the successor to the company's bestselling Redmi Note 4.

If we rewind the clock to early January 2017, Flipkart did the same trick by announcing Redmi Note 4 will be exclusive to its e-commerce platform and specifically teased it as the 'all-rounder'

So, it wouldn't be farfetched to assume the Redmi Note 5 will also be heading to Flipkart.

Also, there are tell-tale signs on the Xiaomi teaser videos, which shows four statistics of the predecessor, to hint the name of the upcoming phone. It says the Redmi Note 4 was positioned number 1 smartphone (by sales volume) in India, the best-seller for Xiaomi, best configuration & long battery and super popular in India.

Thanks @gauravkapur. Looks like everyone is excited about @XiaomiIndia’s all-rounder that’s a 5/5. Tune in to Flipkart on 14th Feb, 12 noon to find out who it is. #WhoIsTheAllRounder https://t.co/KO6jyUWq46 pic.twitter.com/z5bDbJIH6n — Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 8, 2018

It also holds the distinction of being the first mobile to have 1 million reviews on Flipkart to date.

Furthermore, there's clinching evidence in the Xiaomi's own product launch countdown page to prove that the phone coming on February 14 is the Redmi Note 5. In the official page, a JavaScript code for the countdown timer on the official event has a subdirectory titled 'redminote5'. However, when the reports gained traction on Internet, the name was pulled off from the code.

So, what's coming in Xiaomi Redmi Note 5?

Previous rumors suggested Xiaomi might rebrand the Redmi 5 Plus, which is already available in China, as Redmi Note 5 in India.

But, the recently leaked images of the Redmi Note 5, says otherwise. In the photos, though Redmi Note 5 has front-panel with 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) Full View screen looks a tad similar to the Redmi 5 Plus, but on the rear side, it is completely different.

The first discernible feature we notice is the dual-camera on the back, which the Redmi 5 Plus lacks. Thus, ruling out the speculations surrounding the existence of the Redmi Note 4 successor.

The Redmi Note 5 is expected to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU backed by 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 (Oreo update later in the year) and a 4,100mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 capability.

As far as the camera is concerned, it is expected to come packed with dual (16MP + 5MP) snapper on the back and an 8MP shooter.

Rumor has it that the Redmi Note 5 might cost ¥1,499 yuan (around $237 or Rs 15,000) and is likely to be available in three color options such as black, blue and gray.

