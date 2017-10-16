Some may have started talking about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 5 but it's time for a budget smartphone for now. The Chinese technology giant has unveiled the Redmi 5A and it may turn out to be one of the most affordable Android phones currently available in the market.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a price tag of 600 Yuan (around $91/€77/Rs 5,890), which is the same price when the Redmi 4A was released. So, it is obvious that it will give other budget smartphones a run for their money.

The device sports a 5-inch HD touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (296ppi pixel density), powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor clocking at 1.4GHz, runs MIUI 9 operating system out-of-the-box, and comes packed with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable upto 128GB via microSD card), and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

It also mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, burst mode, panorama mode and HDR mode, anda 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A supports dual-SIM, 4G with VoLTE, 3G, Micro-USB, GPRS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available for pre-order in its home country China starting Monday from online stores, including the Xiaomi Mall, JD.com, and Lynx.

When will it come to India? Well, it may take sometime before expanding to other markets as it has been the case with most of Xiaomi's products.