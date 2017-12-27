Xiaomi, Desh Ka Smartphone, Redmi 5A, India,launch, price
Xiaomi's 'Desh Ka Smartphone' Redmi 5A is now available both online and brick-and-mortar stores in IndiaXiaomi India press kit

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi has commenced selling the top-end Redmi 5A variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage in off-line stores in India.

Previously, it was available only on Mi.com and Flipkart for Rs 6,999 and now, it has been made available on Mi Homes, Mi Preferred retail brick-and-mortar chains, but for Rs 7,499.

Is Xiaomi Redmi 5A worth the price?

Despite the additional Rs 500 increase in the price (only offline), the new Redmi 5A is worth every penny. It is one of the most feature-rich smartphones in the entry-level segment. It flaunts a sturdy shell on the back with a metallic matte finish and on the front, it sports a 5.0-inch HD LCD screen.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi 5A comes packed with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core, Android v7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage with up to 128GB storage via dedicated microSD in addition to two separate SIM slots, which was sorely missed in the predecessor Redmi 4 series.

It also comes with a 3,000mAh battery, which is capable of running the phone for 8 days under standby mode, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 13MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash support and on the front, the Redmi 5A features a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Pro and Smart Beautify applications.

It has to be noted that Xiaomi is still continuing the Redmi 5A promotional offer in India. It is offering Rs 1,000 discount to first five million consumers buying the base Redmi 5A (2GB RAM+16GB storage) model, thereby effectively selling it for just Rs 4,999. This is a great bargain for a smartphone with such specifications.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5A:

Model Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Display 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPC LCD screen
  • Pixel density: 294 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9
Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core
RAM 2GB/3GB
Storage 16GB/32GB + expandable via microSD card to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with auto focus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, 5-element lens, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, HD video recording
  • Front: 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, Smart, Pro Beautify feature
Battery 3,000mAh with up to 8 days of power back under standby mode
Network 4G LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Dual SIM slots (SIM1+ SIM2 + microSD card), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS/GLONASS
Dimensions 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm
Weight 137g
Colours Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold
Price
  • 2GB RAM +16GB storage: Rs 5,999 (first 5 million users can buy it for Rs 4,999)
  • 3GB RAM +32GB storage: Rs 6,999 (at offline: Rs 7,499)