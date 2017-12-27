Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi has commenced selling the top-end Redmi 5A variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage in off-line stores in India.

Previously, it was available only on Mi.com and Flipkart for Rs 6,999 and now, it has been made available on Mi Homes, Mi Preferred retail brick-and-mortar chains, but for Rs 7,499.

Is Xiaomi Redmi 5A worth the price?

Despite the additional Rs 500 increase in the price (only offline), the new Redmi 5A is worth every penny. It is one of the most feature-rich smartphones in the entry-level segment. It flaunts a sturdy shell on the back with a metallic matte finish and on the front, it sports a 5.0-inch HD LCD screen.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi 5A comes packed with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core, Android v7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage with up to 128GB storage via dedicated microSD in addition to two separate SIM slots, which was sorely missed in the predecessor Redmi 4 series.

It also comes with a 3,000mAh battery, which is capable of running the phone for 8 days under standby mode, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 13MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash support and on the front, the Redmi 5A features a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Pro and Smart Beautify applications.

It has to be noted that Xiaomi is still continuing the Redmi 5A promotional offer in India. It is offering Rs 1,000 discount to first five million consumers buying the base Redmi 5A (2GB RAM+16GB storage) model, thereby effectively selling it for just Rs 4,999. This is a great bargain for a smartphone with such specifications.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5A: