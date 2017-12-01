Xiaomi, earlier in the week confirmed to unveil the new Redmi 5 and also the top-end variant Redmi 5 Plus in Beijing on December 7 and now, the PDF document understood to be of the Redmi 5's warranty manual has surfaced online revealing key features.

In the leaked document, Redmi 5 is seen to have FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and razor-thin bezels on the sides. But, will come with old Type 2 USB port. Other features include a power button and volume rockers on the right side, while the SIM tray is located on the left side.

In the second page, the company has shown that the SIM tray will be of hybrid, meaning there are only two slots, depending on users' priority, he/she can use them for two nano-type SIMs or one SIM and a microSD card. This aspect might disappoint many users, as the company has mastered the technology to include two SIMs and a microSD card in single same tray, and it has already used them for three of its devices Redmi Y1, Y1 Lite and Redmi 5A, which are being sold in India.

In a related development, Xiaomi has posted the first official Redmi 5 teaser on Weibo with the device screen graphic image of numerical 9, confirming that the upcoming phone will have the latest MIUI OS series.

Also, the message on the phone screen says (translated, courtesy GSM Arena)—"A phone for thousand" confirming that the Redmi 5 series price will start at ¥1,000 (approx. $151/€127/Rs 9,767).

The company, in a bid to create a buzz around the Redmi 5 series, is expected to reveal more key features in coming days leading to December 7 launch day.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 series: What we know so far

The upcoming Redmi 5 is said to have a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio come in 151.8 × 72.8 × 7.7 mm in dimensions and weighs 157g.

The Redmi 5 have Type 2 micro-USB port with two single-grille speakers on both sides at the bottom. On top, it has 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and a mic.

Leaked images have revealed that it will sport a glossy shell on the back, but we are not sure if the material is polycarbonate or metallic. We just have to wait a few more days to know what the device is really made of.

Under-the-hood, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is expected come packed with sumptuous 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/626 octa-core processor, latest MIUI 9 software and 64GB storage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it is said to have a single 12MP snapper on the back with fingerprint sensor below and a 5MP shooter on the front.

On the right side, it has a power button and volume rockers; whereas on the left, it has the SIM tray.

The top-end Redmi 5 Plus is said to have a bigger screen, better system configuration with higher RAM, storage and battery capacity.

Read more: New Xiaomi R1 series live images leaked ahead of launch; Android phone is seen to have FullView screen

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.