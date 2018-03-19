Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be up for sale in India for the first time from March 20, giving budget customers a chance at owning a full-screen smartphone at an affordable price.

Launched in India on March 14, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is a successor to the company's popular budget smartphone series and an expansion of its worthy product lineup, which includes Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The affordable smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase via Amazon India and Xiaomi's own online store at Mi.com.

If you're considering buying the Redmi 5 in India on March 20, it's not going to be an easy task. From new smartphones to smart TVs, Xiaomi has enjoyed favorable success with online sales. The limited stock gets cleared in a matter of minutes, and sometimes seconds.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has managed to grab quite a lot of attention with its ultra-low price tag and complimenting features. It's natural that Xiaomi Redmi 5 sale on Amazon India on Tuesday will turn out to be a flash sale on a first come, first serve basis.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes in three variants. The base model with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage costs Rs 7,999, the mid variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 and the high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM configuration variant will sell for Rs 10,999. While customers can choose the best option, there are other noteworthy features that make Redmi 5 stand out in the crowd.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The Redmi 5 features a 12MP rear-facing camera 1.25-micron pixels, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR and LED Flash and a 5MP front snapper with a soft-light LED flash.

Like many full-screen smartphones, the Redmi 5 also comes with a face-unlocking feature, which uses the front camera to scan the face and unlock the device within seconds. The handset also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

Under the hood, the Redmi 5 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM card hybrid slot, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor and an infrared blaster.

The Redmi 5 features a 3,300mAh battery, which some might find disappointing considering the Redmi 4 had a 4,100mAh battery. But the sacrifice seems to have come due to the slim 7.7mm profile of the Redmi 5.

Xiaomi Mi Exchange

If you already have a smartphone, and planning to upgrade then Xiaomi has just the scheme. Under its newly-launched Mi Exchange Program, customers can easily get a new Xiaomi smartphone at low prices by returning their old smartphones.

Customers can exchange their old phones from different brands, including Samsung, Sony, HTC, Motorola, Micromax, Gionee, Oppo, Asus, Lenovo, OnePlus, Huawei, Vivo, LeTV, and Google, but the iPhones are not in the list.