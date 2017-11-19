Xiaomi seems to have a handful of handsets lined up for release in the near future, and the most-awaited are the Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5. The company is yet to announce the release schedule of the devices, but they could arrive in the next couple of months if we are to go by reports.

The Chinese technology giant is tight-lipped on the Redmi 5, but reports have claimed its production started in October itself, indicating that it would be ready for release by the end of this month or in early December.

The Redmi 4 successor is expected to feature a 5.7-inch HD+ touchscreen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM, 64 internal memory, a 12MP main camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the popular Redmi Note 4 has received a permanent price cut in India ahead of the arrival of its predecessor Redmi Note 5. The device is now priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage against the original price of Rs 10,999, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage against the original price of Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 5 in early 2018. It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and run Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.

It may also come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, a dual-setup 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.