After launching the flagship Google Android One series Mi A1, Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its MIUI 9-powered budget phone Redmi 5 Plus.
Chinese technology blog My Drivers has got hold of the Xiaomi's mobile phone retail box. In the image, we can see the blood-red package depicting the Redmi 5 Plus branding on it, almost confirming that the company is ready with a new phone. Going by the number of boxes in the photo, Xiaomi has started packing of the Redmi 5 Plus and might soon send invites to the media for the official unveiling anytime soon.
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus: All you need to know
The upcoming Redmi 5 Plus is said to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 2GHz deca-core processor most probably the MediaTek Helio P20 series, 3GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, 4050mAh battery and dual SIM support.
In terms of camera hardware, it is said to house a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, a fingerprint sensor below and a 5MP front snapper. The rest of the features, including the camera, battery, biometric security and software remain the same as the Redmi 5, the listing revealed.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 4 review: Undisputed king of budget phones
Word on the street is that Xiaomi will unveil generic Redmi 5 series phone, as well. It is expected to flaunt a 5-inch HD display, a 1.4GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, a 4,050mAh battery and houses the same camera hardware as the Redmi 5 Plus.
Furthermore, Xiaomi is also working on ultra low-end model Redmi 5A, but the specifications are yet to ascertained. Rest assured, the company, in a bid to cut down on cost, will incorporate standard 16GB storage, low RAM and battery capacity and cameras with the low pixel count, most probably 8MP rear-shooter and a 5MP front-snapper.
When will Xiaomi launch the Redmi 5 Plus?
In July, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A retail box images leaked and was unveiled in the following month on August 21. Similarly, we expect the rumoured Redmi 5 Plus to make its debut in October.
Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi products.