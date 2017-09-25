After launching the flagship Google Android One series Mi A1, Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its MIUI 9-powered budget phone Redmi 5 Plus.

Chinese technology blog My Drivers has got hold of the Xiaomi's mobile phone retail box. In the image, we can see the blood-red package depicting the Redmi 5 Plus branding on it, almost confirming that the company is ready with a new phone. Going by the number of boxes in the photo, Xiaomi has started packing of the Redmi 5 Plus and might soon send invites to the media for the official unveiling anytime soon.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus: All you need to know

The upcoming Redmi 5 Plus is said to sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 2GHz deca-core processor most probably the MediaTek Helio P20 series, 3GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, 4050mAh battery and dual SIM support.

In terms of camera hardware, it is said to house a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, a fingerprint sensor below and a 5MP front snapper. The rest of the features, including the camera, battery, biometric security and software remain the same as the Redmi 5, the listing revealed.

Word on the street is that Xiaomi will unveil generic Redmi 5 series phone, as well. It is expected to flaunt a 5-inch HD display, a 1.4GHz MediaTek octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, a 4,050mAh battery and houses the same camera hardware as the Redmi 5 Plus.

Furthermore, Xiaomi is also working on ultra low-end model Redmi 5A, but the specifications are yet to ascertained. Rest assured, the company, in a bid to cut down on cost, will incorporate standard 16GB storage, low RAM and battery capacity and cameras with the low pixel count, most probably 8MP rear-shooter and a 5MP front-snapper.

When will Xiaomi launch the Redmi 5 Plus?

In July, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A retail box images leaked and was unveiled in the following month on August 21. Similarly, we expect the rumoured Redmi 5 Plus to make its debut in October.

