Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is rumoured to launch three new smartphones before November 11. As the biggest online shopping festival of China -- Double 11 (11.11) -- is approaching on November 11, Xiaomi is rushing to launch the new flagships and make them available for sale.

And days before the launch, two pictures have been leaked on the web which shows the front and the rear view of the smartphone. According to reports, Redmi 5 Plus will have an aspect ratio of 18:9 which can be seen with thin bezels. The device has no bezel on the sides of its screen.

The top bezel on the smartphone houses the earpiece and the selfie camera, but the bottom bezel is empty, Gizbot reported. Due to the edge-to-edge display, Redmi 5 Plus doesn't have a home button. The volume rockers and the power buttons are placed at the right edge of the smartphone.

The images further show that the device's rear panel holds a lot of resemblances with last year's Redmi Pro. The image shows the vertically arranged dual camera setup along with Flashlights. Below the camera, the company has placed a circular fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is also shown featuring a metal body with antenna lines running on the top and the bottom part.

Redimi 5 Plus is expected to come with a 5.9-inches Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 450 processor.

Redimi 5 plus is expected to be launched in two variants -- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal. The dual camera setup will possibly be a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.