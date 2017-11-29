Xiaomi Redmi 4 series is one of the best entry-level phones with feature-rich hardware in the market and now its successor is said to go a notch up, both in terms of internal specifications and exterior looks.

Images of the Xiaomi device, rumoured to be Redmi 5, have surfaced online showing a big screen with thin bezels on the sides. As per the reliable reports, it will have 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, making the first-ever budget phone to boast FullView display. It is said to come in 151.8 × 72.8 × 7.7 mm in dimensions and weighs 157g.

Under-the-hood, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is said to have sumptuous 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/626 octa-core processor, latest MIUI 9 software and 64GB storage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it is said to have a single 12MP snapper on the back with fingerprint sensor below and a 5MP shooter on the front.

In a leaked image, the Redmi 5 is seen to have Type 2 micro-USB port with two single-grille speakers on both sides in the bottom. On top, it has 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and a mic.

On the right side, it has a power button and volume rockers; whereas on the left, it has the SIM story.

Also, it has a glossy shell on the back, but we are not sure if the material is polycarbonate or metallic. We just have to have a few more days to know what the device is really made of.

Word on the street is that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will break covers on December 5 with a price-tag of ¥1,399 (approx. $212/Rs 13,667).

In a related development, Xiaomi is also working on bigger Redmi Note 5 and also new R1 series.

