Xiaomi's recently-unveiled Redmi 5 is all set to go on sale in India on Mi.com, Amazon India at 12 pm today.

It is the successor to the popular Redmi 4 [review] series, but is it worth buying? Absolutely yes! It comes with several upgrades over the predecessor and is also pocket-friendly.

Here's why Xiaomi Redmi 5 is a smart buy:

Display:

Xiaomi Redmi 5 (base variant) is one of the handful of phones under the Rs 8,000 price-point in the market to boast of the latest display standard. It features a 5.7-inch wide-screen having HD+ (1440x720p) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

With such features, Redmi 5 owners will find watching videos on Amazon Prime Video or any HD content streaming service enjoyable, with an immersive and cinematic viewing experience.

Build quality:

Though there are several phones in the budget category that come with a metallic shell, they don't come close to matching Xiaomi Redmi 5's premium quality.

The Redmi 5 also comes with a 2.5D curved glass cover on the display panel, which not only offers protection at the edges but also adds to the design.

Camera:

One of the big upgrades of the Redmi 5 is its camera. It comes with a 12MP rear camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and LED flash.

On the front, too, it houses decent hardware. It features a 5MP camera with a dedicated LED flash, which helps in capturing good images even in low-light conditions.

Also, there is the inbuilt Smart Beauty 3.0 feature that promises to enhance selfies best suited for social media platforms.

Processor and OS:

The Redmi 5 comes with a really good Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, which can clock up to 1.8GHz CPU speeds and is backed by Adreno 506 graphics engine and Xiaomi's latest MIUI 9 OS.

With such specs, Redmi 5 owners can rest assured that they will have no trouble in terms of loading of apps, switching between multiple apps, running games and other day-to-day functions.

[Note: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor is used in some phones priced around Rs 20,000, including Vivo V7+, and also in mid-range such as Asus Zenfone 5 Lite and Zenfone 5 Max.

Multiple price points

Xiaomi's well-known philosophy is "Innovation for everyone". The company claims to deliver products with high-end technology at honest prices to consumers. The Redmi 5 is one such example.

It comes in three variants — 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage — for Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

With such options, Xiaomi fans can choose the best Redmi 5 configuration according to their budget.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5:

Models Redmi 5 Display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen Aspect ratio: 18:9

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC Color Gamut: 72%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 GPU Adreno 506 Processor 14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core RAM 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM Storage 16GB/32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD Camera Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash

Front: 5MP camera with LED flash Battery 3,300mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster) Dimensions 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 157g Colors Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold Price 2GB RAM+16GB storage: Rs 7,999

3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 8,999

4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 10,999

