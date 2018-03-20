Xiaomi's recently-unveiled Redmi 5 is all set to go on sale in India on Mi.com, Amazon India at 12 pm today.
It is the successor to the popular Redmi 4 [review] series, but is it worth buying? Absolutely yes! It comes with several upgrades over the predecessor and is also pocket-friendly.
Here's why Xiaomi Redmi 5 is a smart buy:
Display:
Xiaomi Redmi 5 (base variant) is one of the handful of phones under the Rs 8,000 price-point in the market to boast of the latest display standard. It features a 5.7-inch wide-screen having HD+ (1440x720p) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.
With such features, Redmi 5 owners will find watching videos on Amazon Prime Video or any HD content streaming service enjoyable, with an immersive and cinematic viewing experience.
Build quality:
Though there are several phones in the budget category that come with a metallic shell, they don't come close to matching Xiaomi Redmi 5's premium quality.
The Redmi 5 also comes with a 2.5D curved glass cover on the display panel, which not only offers protection at the edges but also adds to the design.
Camera:
One of the big upgrades of the Redmi 5 is its camera. It comes with a 12MP rear camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and LED flash.
On the front, too, it houses decent hardware. It features a 5MP camera with a dedicated LED flash, which helps in capturing good images even in low-light conditions.
Also, there is the inbuilt Smart Beauty 3.0 feature that promises to enhance selfies best suited for social media platforms.
Processor and OS:
The Redmi 5 comes with a really good Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, which can clock up to 1.8GHz CPU speeds and is backed by Adreno 506 graphics engine and Xiaomi's latest MIUI 9 OS.
With such specs, Redmi 5 owners can rest assured that they will have no trouble in terms of loading of apps, switching between multiple apps, running games and other day-to-day functions.
[Note: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor is used in some phones priced around Rs 20,000, including Vivo V7+, and also in mid-range such as Asus Zenfone 5 Lite and Zenfone 5 Max.
Multiple price points
Xiaomi's well-known philosophy is "Innovation for everyone". The company claims to deliver products with high-end technology at honest prices to consumers. The Redmi 5 is one such example.
It comes in three variants — 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage — for Rs 7,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.
With such options, Xiaomi fans can choose the best Redmi 5 configuration according to their budget.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5:
|Models
|Redmi 5
|Display
|5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
|OS
|Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Processor
|14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB/3GB/4GB RAM
|Storage
|16GB/32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|Camera
|
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
|Dimensions
|151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|157g
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
|Price
|