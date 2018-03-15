Xiaomi has cut the price of the Redmi 4 in India. The budget smartphone is now Rs 500 cheaper and the Redmi 4 variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage can be bought at Rs 8,499 -- down from Rs 8,999. Likewise, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant now carries the revised price tag of Rs 10,499.

Xiaomi has confirmed the Redmi 4 price cut on Thursday, March 15 via its official Redmi India Twitter handle.

Hurry up! The award-winning smartphone Redmi 4 is now available at a discounted price on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y & @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/frggUCMTbH — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 15, 2018

Interestingly, the Redmi 4 price cut comes just a day after Xiaomi launched its successor -- Redmi 5 -- in India on March 14. The Redmi 5 was launched at a starting price Rs 7,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant. But the 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants are priced exactly the same as the 3GB RAM +32GB storage and 4GB RAM +64GB storage variants of the preceding model.

Xiaomi must have dropped the prices of the older Redmi 4, to differentiate it from the newly launched Redmi 5.

Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4: Is Xiaomi's affordable full-screen smartphone worth buying?

The revised prices are applicable to Redmi 4 units purchased via both online and offline channels. The device is currently listed with the new price tags on Amazon India and Xiaomi's official e-store Mi.com. The Redmi 4 can also be purchased at the new prices from Mi Home retail stores and Mi partner retailers across the country.

To recall, the Redmi 4 (REVIEW) was launched in India in May last year. It was launched at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage. However, the 2GB RAM +16GB storage variant seems to have been discontinued as it hasn't been listed on any site.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications

Xiaomi's Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset which is clocked at 1.4GHz and coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Redmi 5 sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash, and a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The smartphone originally comes with three storage options – 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, but is now only available in the 32GB and 64GB storage options. Both the variants come with expandable storage via a microSD card up to 128GB.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, MicroUSB OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dual-SIM smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel.

The handset is fuelled by a massive 4100mAh battery and runs Android Marshmallow based MIUI 8 out of the box. However, it can be upgraded to Android 7.1.2 Nougat based MIUI 9 via a software update.

The Redmi 4 is available in black, gold and dark grey color options.