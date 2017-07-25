It's a tough battle for smartphone makers just as it is for telecom operators in India. Xiaomi, like Reliance Jio, is one of the key players in disrupting the Indian smartphone market with affordable devices featuring premium specs. Over the years, Xiaomi has received a lot of recognition, but the competition seems to grow each time.

Micromax, the India-based smartphone manufacturer, has made a safe bet in the budget smartphone with the launch of YU Yunique 2. The handset comes from a revived brand, which was dormant for several months until YU Yureka Black was launched recently. The steady launches from YU are a cue for Xiaomi to stay alert.

YU Yunique 2 is a direct threat to Xiaomi Redmi 4A. Both phones are priced at Rs. 5,999. YU Yunique 2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting July 27, while the Redmi 4A continues to be in demand as it is available in timely flash sales on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Both phones might be priced the same, but the difference in specifications will help consumers narrow down to the final choice. Here's a side-by-side comparison of both phones as they fight for buyers in the highly-competitive smartphone market in India.

Display

YU Yunique 2 features a 5-inch HD IPS display with 294ppi. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi 4A also has a 5-inch HD display, which concludes both phones are standing equally on this front.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi 4A sports a 13MP camera with single LED flash on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front, which is same as the Yunique 2 setup. YU's smartphone, too, has a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper with an extra LED flash to gain an edge over the Redmi 4A.

Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a bigger 3,120mAh battery as compared to the 2,500mAh battery found in the YU Yunique 2. We reviewed the Redmi 4A and found it to last a day and a half with conservative use. We are yet to verify how long the Yunique 2 can survive on a single charge.

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is powered by a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, which delivers a decent performance for a smartphone its price. YU Yunique 2 has a 1.3GHz MediaTek (MT6737) quad-core CPU, which is paired with 2GB RAM, to deliver a similar, if not a better performance.

Both phones have 16GB onboard storage, but only the Redmi 4A has expandable microSD card slot to support additional storage up to 128GB. This is a key differentiator and an advantage for Xiaomi.

Both phones have dual SIM card and 4G LTE support among other standard connectivity options. While Micromax's smartphone runs stock Android 7.1 Nougat, the Redmi 4A has Android Marshmallow-based MIUI 7 as UI.