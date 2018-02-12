After rolling out the MIUI 9.2 update to its older devices like the Redmi Note 3 and Redmi 3S/3S Prime recently, Xiaomi has now started rolling out the latest MIUI 9.2 Stable ROM for its budget-oriented smartphone from last year — Redmi 4A.

The rollout has been confirmed on Xiaomi's official MIUI Forum.

The update, which weighs about 1.3GB in size, comes in the form of MIUI 9.2.6.0.NCCMIEK and is based on Android Nougat 7.1.2. The update also brings Android's January 2018 security patch to the smartphone.

Bear in mind, though, the update is a Nightly build as of now, which means the company will roll it out to random users to get feedback and if everything goes fine, it will roll out the Stable ROM to all its users.

So, if you haven't received the notification yet, fret not, because the public release generally takes 48-72 hours to roll out.

As for the update itself, since it is quite a major update (weighing 1.3GB in size) it brings a host of UI improvements and bug fixes. The most noticeable changes include a new Gallery app that lets you sort pictures based on keywords, fresh UI changes like animated app icons, a new Mi Video App, search for apps in the settings of the dual apps, updated Mi Drop app, Mi Mover app, new app vault features, and an improved notification bar, among other things.

The update is in line with Xiaomi's announcement last year of rolling out the MIUI 9 update to 40 of its smartphones. The company had announced MIUI 9 in July last year and begun the rollout in November alongside the launch of the Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite in India.

Also read: These Xiaomi phones are expected to get MIUI 10 update: Check if yours is on the list

The Redmi Note 4 was the first smartphone to get the update. So far, Xiaomi has released the update to nearly 16 of its smartphones in India, including some of its older devices like the Redmi Note 3, the Redmi 1s and more recently the Redmi 3S/3S Prime.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 4A (REVIEW) was launched in March last year with MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow, which was later updated to Android Nougat 7.1 with the MIUI 8.5 update.