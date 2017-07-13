Xiaomi's three musketeers – Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A – are doing wonders in India. But consumers continue to face challenges buying any of these smartphones due to high demand.

Continuing the trend, Xiaomi Redmi 4A on Thursday sold out in a matter of few minutes after it became available on Amazon India. It is unclear how many smartphones went on sale on Thursday, but it is clear that the stock wasn't enough. This might have left many potential buyers disappointed.

Customers who are still longing to buy the Redmi 4A despite the challenges will have another chance. Amazon India, which exclusively hosts the Redmi 4A sale in India, will once again sell limited quantities of the ultra-affordable smartphone on July 20 starting 3 pm. If the latest sale was any indication, buyers must know time is of the essence and act accordingly.

To recall, the initial flash sale for the Redmi 4A in March had caused the Amazon's website to crash. During that sale, 250,000 units of Redmi 4A smartphones were sold in just 4 minutes.

But there's also another option to buy the Redmi 4A by logging into the company's official online store, Mi.com. The Redmi 4A will be up for pre-orders on Friday, July 14, at 12 pm, where buyers can complete their purchase by placing an order and making the payment online. There will be no cash on delivery option, but the order will be confirmed and dispatched when in stock. This should usually take 4-5 days.

In case you are wondering the reason behind the demand for the Redmi 4A, it is the low price tag combined with worthy specs. Xiaomi Redmi 4A is priced at Rs. 5,999 and one of the most affordable smartphones with latest features.

In our review of the phone, we found the Redmi 4A to be the best entry-level smartphone for those migrating from feature phones. Some key highlights of the Redmi 4A include a 5-inch HD display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5MP front snapper, and dual SIM 4G VoLTE support.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM, Android-based MIUI 8 custom UI and 16GB expandable storage up to 128GB. Under that polycarbonate sealed unibody with smooth matte finish is a 3,120mAh battery weighing 131.5 grams.