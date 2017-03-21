Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi on March 20, launched the much awaited entry-level smartphone Redmi 4A in India. It will be made available exclusively on company's official e-store Mi.com and also on Amazon India via flash sale for Rs. 5,999 at 12 pm on March 23.

During the launch, we got our hands on the Redmi 4A. Here's our initial impression of the Xiaomi's budget phone.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 confirmed to come with Bixby digital assistant

Design and build quality:

Xiaomi's Redmi 4A flaunts a visually appealing compact candy bar-shaped design with curved edges. Though the device's back is covered by polycarbonate-based shell, it exudes premium feel thanks to good paint job. The phone is very light, weighing just a little over 130g and yet, it provides a sturdy feel when held in the hand.

On the front, it sports a 5.0-inch HD display, having pixel density of 294 ppi (pixels per inch). No other phone in the sub-Rs. 6000 range offer such a screen.

Mobile Operating System:

Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs on an Android Marshmallow-based MIUI interface. Though the device's OS is one generation old, we did not mind it because Xiaomi has integrated value-added India-specific features right into the interface. We were happy with multiple (13 to be precise) local language support, dual app feature, which allows user to maintain two WhatsApp (also Facebook) accounts, new layout for message app and more.

Camera:

Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes with 13MP camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. During our short stint with the phone in the well-lit display arena, the phone was able to take good snaps. Even the front 5MP snapper took quality selfies. But, we will reserve the judgement on camera's capability once we are done testing it outdoors and in other lighting conditions.

Processor, RAM and storage:

For a device priced under Rs. 6,000, Redmi 4A houses pretty good set of hardware and literally it has no competition. It comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage with option for expansion via microSD card.

Battery:

The Redmi 4A boasts a high capacity 3,120 mAh cell. The company claims that the battery will be able to keep the phone running for close to seven days under standby mode. But, again we will reserve the final verdict on device's battery life after conducting a slew of tests over the next week.

Keep an eye on this space, we will be posting the full review of Redmi 4A soon. If you have any queries or want us to perform some tests on Xiaomi phone, feel free to drop in your suggestions in our comments section below.